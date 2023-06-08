"YES" Club hosts 1st annual STAND UP community awareness forum

FREEPORT, Ill — The Young Eagles Success "YES" Club held their first annual community awareness forum with Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller.
Businesses and organizations showed up to show their support for focusing on the youth of Freeport. The purpose of the forum was to increase interest about "YES" Club which is an organization that focuses on developing character, and empowering the youth within the club.
Multiple organizations have already helped with the club by sponsoring or donating to help with the mission but there is always room for more.
"We need more support, just bottom line, more support," said Dianna Cole Director of Education. "
The "YES" Club helps all ages of youth from elementary to highschool students come together through the power of unity.
"If we don't reach our kids, now, we may very well lose them completely," said Cole. "We know that we all have to work together because we each have a certain place to feel and if we all work together the power of unity, then we can help save those kids."
To help donate or learn more about the mission of the "YES" Club with yesclubcep.us, or call (815) 616-8064.