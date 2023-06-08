"YES" Club hosts 1st annual STAND UP community awareness forum

Photojournalist

TJ joined WREX in July of 2023 as a photojournalist.

He was born and raised in Freeport before heading off to Manchester University in Indiana where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Digital Media and Public Relations.

TJ found his way into news after working for the Rockford Rivets and Beloit SkyCarp as a camera operator for the production teams.

When TJ is not at work he is traveling across the Midwest to baseball games and auto racing.