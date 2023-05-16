 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman seriously injured in UTV crash

  • Updated
  • 0
car crash police lights road

MAPLE PARK — One woman was airlifted after being ejected from a UTV. 

The crash happened on Hartman Rd. and North of Pleasant Rd. after 7 p.m. on Monday. 

According to a release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's office, a 39-year-old woman was driving with a young girl in a Polaris Ranger UTV when it went off the roadway. 

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The passenger was reported to have been wearing a seatbelt. 

The woman was ejected from the UTV and suffered serious life-threatening injuries. She was flown to a Rockford medical center for treatment.  

The other passenger was not injured. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you