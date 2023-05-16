Woman seriously injured in UTV crash

MAPLE PARK — One woman was airlifted after being ejected from a UTV.
The crash happened on Hartman Rd. and North of Pleasant Rd. after 7 p.m. on Monday.
According to a release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's office, a 39-year-old woman was driving with a young girl in a Polaris Ranger UTV when it went off the roadway.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The passenger was reported to have been wearing a seatbelt.
The woman was ejected from the UTV and suffered serious life-threatening injuries. She was flown to a Rockford medical center for treatment.
The other passenger was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.