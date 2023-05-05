Woman identified after fatal car crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified a 43-year-old woman involved in a fatal car crash Thursday evening.
On Thursday, May 4 at 8:07 p.m., the Winnebago County Coroner's Office received calls for a female patient who had died at a local hospital after being involved in a car crash.
The patient was identified as 43-year-old Veronica Cortex.
Investigation revealed that on May 4 around 5:00 p.m., Cortez was driving her car in the 1800 block of North Mulford Road when she crashed into another car.
One of the drivers, a 43-year-old woman, has succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash. The other driver, an 80-year-old man, is still listed as critical at this time. The crash is under investigation and details will be provided when available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 5, 2023
Cortez was taken to a local hospital where she later died due to her injuries at 7:58 p.m.
A autopsy performed on Friday, May 5 showed that Cortez died from blunt trauma of the chest and abdomen due to the car crash.
The other driver, an 80-year-old man, is still listed in critical condition at this time.
Rockford Police are still investigating the crash.