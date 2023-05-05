 Skip to main content
Woman identified after fatal car crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified a 43-year-old woman involved in a fatal car crash Thursday evening.

On Thursday, May 4 at 8:07 p.m., the Winnebago County Coroner's Office received calls for a female patient who had died at a local hospital after being involved in a car crash.

The patient was identified as 43-year-old Veronica Cortex.

Investigation revealed that on May 4 around 5:00 p.m., Cortez was driving her car in the 1800 block of North Mulford Road when she crashed into another car.

Cortez was taken to a local hospital where she later died due to her injuries at 7:58 p.m.

A autopsy performed on Friday, May 5 showed that Cortez died from blunt trauma of the chest and abdomen due to the car crash.

The other driver, an 80-year-old man, is still listed in critical condition at this time. 

Rockford Police are still investigating the crash.

