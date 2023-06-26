Winnebago County Board named 'Ally in Agriculture' after board's adoption of Pro-Agriculture Resolution

Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau President John Mitchell presents the “Ally in Agriculture” designation to Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli on Thursday, June 21, 2023, following the passage of the pro-agriculture resolution in May.

(L to R) Jim Webster, Winnebago County District 2 Board Member; John Butitta, Winnebago County District 8 Board Member; Michael Thompson, Winnebago County District 17 Board Member; Joe Hoffman, Winnebago County District 10 Board Member; Angie Goral, Winnebago County District 13 Board Member; Kevin McCarthy, Winnebago County District 11 Board Member; Joseph V. Chiarelli, Winnebago County Board Chairman; Aaron Booker, Winnebago County District 1 Board Member; John Mitchell, Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau President; John Guevara, Winnebago County District 3 Board Member; Christopher Scrol, Winnebago County District 15 Board Member; David Tassoni, Winnebago County District 5 Board Member; Jamie Salgado, Winnebago County District 12 Board Member; Brad Lindmark, Winnebago County District 4 Board Member; and Ann Marie Cain, FBCM, Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau Manager.