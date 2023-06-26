Winnebago County Board named 'Ally in Agriculture' after board's adoption of Pro-Agriculture Resolution

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau leaders are calling the Winnebago County Board an "Ally in Agriculture" after the board's adoption of a Pro-Agriculture Resolution.
This adoption demonstrates local elected officials' support for farmers.
“Our farming community would like to thank members of the Winnebago County Board for showing their support by adopting this resolution,” said John Mitchell, Winnebago-Boone FB President. “Agriculture is a major economic driver in Winnebago County and this resolution shows our elected officials have our backs when making important decisions affecting our farms and livelihoods.”
Winnebago County Board members adopted the resolution on May 25 following conversations with local farm leaders.
“From job creation and tax generation, to the implementation of sustainable environmental practices, farmland is a resource that is vital to agriculture, food production and the economic well-being of the County,” said Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli. “We are proud to support the agricultural industry, and remain committed to promoting the development of agriculture for the benefit of Winnebago County and all its residents.”
Illinois is home to more than 71,000 farms, 96% of which are family-owned and a third of which include livestock.
Winnebago County accounts for 736 of these farms.
Agriculture also supports 7,714 jobs which accounts for about 5% of total jobs in the county.
“Agriculture is the state’s largest industry, and passage of these Pro-Agriculture Resolutions shows that our elected officials understand that agriculture goes far beyond providing food and fuel,” said Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr. “When county boards pass these resolutions, they are showing their commitment to work with farm leaders so they can confidently be champions of agriculture.”
Local elected officials across Illinois are showing their support of their agricultural communities through the adoption of Pro-Agriculture Resolutions.
County board members work with their local Farm Bureau to better understand the role agriculture plays in their local economy, such as providing jobs and generating property tax revenue, which is used to fund services for all citizens.