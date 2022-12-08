Winter Weather Advisory issued for slushy snow during Friday morning commute

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first snow of the month of December is upon us and looks to pack a bit of a punch for Friday's morning rush to work and school.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern half of the Stateline area from tonight through Friday afternoon.
For Jo Daviess and Stephenson Counties, the advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Thursday until noon Friday. For Winnebago, Boone, and McHenry Counties, the Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 3 a.m. and expires at 1 p.m. Friday.
In Southern Wisconsin, the Winter Weather Advisory is in place from midnight until 6 p.m. on Friday.
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know to get ready for the first big snow of the season:
Timing
A rain/snow mix is expected to move into the area by 3 a.m., with rain expected to the south and snow favored the farther north you go.
At around sunrise and into the early parts of the morning commute, more snow will begin to fall, mostly along and north of the U.S. 20 corridor where the Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. This timeframe will see the bulk of the snow accumulation of the day.
Rain will mix with the snow in areas near and north of Interstate 88, but accumulations will be minimal here.
Look for rain and snow showers to continue into the afternoon hours before all precipitation clears out of the area Friday evening.
What to Expect
Slushy snow accumulations of two to four inches are expected in areas along and north of U.S. 20, where the Winter Weather Advisory has been issued.
For areas that see more rain mixing with the snow, less than an inch of snow is expected. There will be a pretty sharp cutoff on the southern border of the snow accumulation where rain mixes in.
Impacts
The heavy and wet nature of the snow will make for some slushy accumulations on roadways, especially in areas with heavy snow showers over a longer period of time.
Any accumulations on the roads will create slippery conditions for the Friday morning commute. The roadways will mainly be impacted between 6 a.m. and noon, but roadways will remain wet throughout the day even after the snow either melts or is removed from the road surface.
As with any chance for snow, make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination tomorrow morning, especially on the busiest roads in the Friday morning rush to work or school.