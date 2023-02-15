 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Ogle Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact the morning and afternoon commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Winter storm on the way, bringing several inches of snow for some

An active stretch of weather continues as a winter storm is making its way to the Stateline, bringing us accumulating snow throughout the day on Thursday.

Winter Storm Warnings are now in effect for much of the area north of the Interstate 88 corridor. These warnings go into effect in the early morning hours Thursday and will remain in effect through the evening. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for DeKalb and Lee Counties, where less snowfall is expected.

WREX clouds.png

Snow is expected to reach southwestern parts of the area between midnight and 3 a.m. Thursday, before snow becomes widespread by 6 a.m. Areas south of the I-88 corridor may see some freezing rain and sleet mix in early on, but snow will take over before sunrise.

travel outlook.png

Snow will be off-and-on throughout the day, with the heaviest of the snowfall expected in the late morning and early afternoon hours. Snow will gradually weaken in intensity in the evening, ending across the area by 10 p.m.

Snow forecast map DMA.png

When all is said and done, four to six inches of snowfall in general is expected in the areas under the Winter Storm Warning. Isolated amounts greater than six inches are expected, depending on where the heaviest snow bands line up.

For our area under the Winter Weather Advisory, lighter amounts of between two to four inches are expected, where some freezing rain and sleet may mix in early on.

Across the entire area, winds gusting over 30 mph will likely cause some blowing and drifting of the snow.

After the storm, we cool off dramatically from the spring-like temperatures we've felt for much of the last week. Highs will only reach the 20s on Friday due to colder air from the northwest and the snowfall on the ground.

Into the weekend, however, we will begin warming back up into the 40s by Sunday under sun-filled skies.

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

