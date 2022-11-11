Winter-like temperatures stick around as snow chances return in the next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hopefully your winter weather gear is ready as cold temperatures are taking hold and snow chances are popping up in the forecast throughout the week ahead.
Winter-like:
Yesterday's cold front has brought in an arctic airmass to the area, as temperatures dropped upwards of 40 degrees in the last 24 hours.
Today's temperatures have hung around in the low to mid 30s all day, but northwest winds gusting up to 25 mph have made it feel more like the low to mid 20s. These cooler than average temperatures look to hang around for some time, so make sure that heavy coat is dusted off and out of the closet as we have finally reached that time of year.
Tonight, temperatures drop into the middle 20s under mostly cloudy skies which could squeeze out a few flurries in the overnight hours.
Throughout our day, however, we can expect more snow showers to pop up across the area, especially in the afternoon hours. These flurries won't accumulate as the ground is still much too warm, but they could briefly reduce visibility, so be careful if you're driving tomorrow and you get caught under a shower.
Those brief snow showers will gradually fizzle out in the evening. High temperatures will top out in the upper 30s, but gusty winds out of the northwest will once again make it feel more like the middle 20s.
The clouds will clear out for our Sunday, but bring no change to our temperatures. We will wake to temperatures in the lower 20s and wind chills in the teens, but temperatures will gradually get up to the upper 30s once again with wind chills barely reaching 30.
More snow chances:
The wintry chill sticks around long term, with near-freezing temperatures lasting clear through next weekend.
Monday looks to be the "warmest" day of the week, meaning our best chances of getting into the 40s. Winds will come from the south, bringing in the warmer air, but will also bring some more cloud cover, helping keep temperatures in the upper 20s Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Those clouds look to lead into our next snow chance on Tuesday, beginning in the morning. At least scattered snow showers look probable throughout the day Tuesday, possibly leading to some minor accumulations. It is still early in the forecast, so make sure to stay tuned to later updates as the system comes into better view.
Despite the possible precipitation, high temperatures will settle back down into the upper 30s on Tuesday, the beginning of a continued cooldown throughout the rest of the week.
Clouds will linger into Wednesday, possibly seeing isolated flurries lingering from Tuesday's system. Highs will reach into the middle 30s.
Thursday looks to be a mostly sunny day, but temperatures continue their downturn as highs barely reach above freezing. Low temperatures both Thursday and Friday morning will near 20, if not in the upper teens, with wind chills nearing 10 degrees.
Friday looks to bring another snow chance, but it is still much too early to determine specifics, such as accumulation. Temperatures don't look to move too much, with highs in the middle 30s and lows around 20 heading into the week of the Thanksgiving holiday.