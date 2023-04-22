Winter-like feel continues this weekend, warmer temperatures on the way

We are feeling yet another breath of winter across the area this weekend, as chances for rain and snow showers continue into Sunday.
Scattered rain and snow showers across the area will continue to decrease in coverage throughout the evening, fizzling out pretty quickly after sunset.
Partly cloudy skies will remain overhead throughout the night, keeping temperatures in the 30s for most of us. A Freeze Warning is in effect for northwestern Illinois, where temperatures are the likeliest to dip below freezing.
No matter where you are, it is probably a good idea to cover up any sensitive plants you have growing outside for the next couple of nights as winter-like temperatures stick around.
We will rinse and repeat on Sunday, with scattered rain and snow showers returning to the area throughout the day. Temperatures will once again rise into the 40s in the afternoon.
Temperatures will likely dip below freezing areawide Sunday night into Monday morning, which is why a Freeze Watch is in effect for the entire area. Clouds will temporarily clear out, which along with calmer winds will allow for widespread frost to develop as we wake up Monday morning.
A warmup begins on Monday, as we return to the 50s once again for the beginning of next week. Rain chances return Monday night and into Tuesday morning, but the daytime both days appear to stay mostly dry.
After a brief dry spell, highs reach into the 60s once again by Thursday, but rain chances are soon to follow on Friday, before we cool back off again into next weekend with more rain showers likely.