 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Near Freezing Temperatures Tonight, Followed by Below Freezing
Temperatures Outside of Chicago Sunday night...

Temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 30s tonight, with
some locations possibly dropping just below freezing for a brief
period late tonight. However, continued cloud cover and winds of 5
to 10 mph should prevent the formation of widespread frost.
Nevertheless, some sensitive vegetation could be damaged by the
cold weather tonight.

The area has a better chance of having widespread frost and
subfreezing temperatures Sunday night, especially outside of
Chicago. A freeze watch has been issued for this period.

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Winter-like feel continues this weekend, warmer temperatures on the way

  • Updated
  • 0
headline 2 icons.png

Sunday will look a lot like Saturday, with temperatures only reaching the 40s and rain and snow showers returning before more spring-like conditions return in the week ahead.

We are feeling yet another breath of winter across the area this weekend, as chances for rain and snow showers continue into Sunday.

Scattered rain and snow showers across the area will continue to decrease in coverage throughout the evening, fizzling out pretty quickly after sunset.

Hourly 6 AM.png

Partly cloudy skies will remain overhead throughout the night, keeping temperatures in the 30s for most of us. A Freeze Warning is in effect for northwestern Illinois, where temperatures are the likeliest to dip below freezing.

No matter where you are, it is probably a good idea to cover up any sensitive plants you have growing outside for the next couple of nights as winter-like temperatures stick around.

Tomorrow Whole Day Wind Chill.png

We will rinse and repeat on Sunday, with scattered rain and snow showers returning to the area throughout the day. Temperatures will once again rise into the 40s in the afternoon.

Temperatures will likely dip below freezing areawide Sunday night into Monday morning, which is why a Freeze Watch is in effect for the entire area. Clouds will temporarily clear out, which along with calmer winds will allow for widespread frost to develop as we wake up Monday morning.

A warmup begins on Monday, as we return to the 50s once again for the beginning of next week. Rain chances return Monday night and into Tuesday morning, but the daytime both days appear to stay mostly dry.

After a brief dry spell, highs reach into the 60s once again by Thursday, but rain chances are soon to follow on Friday, before we cool back off again into next weekend with more rain showers likely.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you