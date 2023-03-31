Widespread severe thunderstorms continue Friday evening

The threat of widespread severe thunderstorms will continue across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin through late tonight.
A Tornado Watch is now in effect across all of our counties in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin until 10 p.m.
The first round of strong to severe thunderstorms are developing across southern Iowa and western Illinois and will continue to move northeast into our area this afternoon.
The threats with this round of storms include large hail over quarters in size, damaging winds up to 70 mph, and tornadoes, some potentially long-track and violent. This round will be moving quickly, exiting the area by around 6 p.m.
Afterwards, we get a very brief break before a line of storms along a cold front sweeps across the Mississippi River into northern Illinois. These storms could be moving at speeds of around 70 mph, which is Interstate highway speeds.
Threats with this line of storms include damaging wind gusts over 75 mph and tornadoes. The main window for this second round of storms looks to be between 7 and 10 p.m.
With storms moving this quickly, you will have less time to react to warnings. If a warning is issued for your area, take protective actions immediately. Make sure your severe weather plan is in place and that you are able to act on that plan without delay.
Once the second round of storms clears the area, our severe weather threat is done for the night.
Precipitation will likely "wrap around" the low pressure system overnight, bringing us chances for a rain/snow mix into early Saturday morning. We stay chilly on Saturday before temperatures return to the 50s and 60s by Sunday.