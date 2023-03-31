Widespread severe thunderstorms continue Friday evening

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected late tonight becoming northwest Saturday morning. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&