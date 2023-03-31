Widespread severe thunderstorms continue Friday evening

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 96 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

LIVINGSTON

IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS

FORD                  IROQUOIS

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               LA SALLE
LEE                   OGLE                  WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                GRUNDY
KANE                  KANKAKEE              KENDALL
LAKE IL               MCHENRY               WILL

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

BENTON                JASPER                LAKE IN
NEWTON                PORTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM,
CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DEMOTTE,
DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, DWIGHT, ELGIN, EVANSTON, FAIRBURY, FOWLER,
GARY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, KANKAKEE,
KENTLAND, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY,
MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MOROCCO, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN,
NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, OTTAWA,
OXFORD, PARK FOREST, PAXTON, PLANO, PONTIAC, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER,
ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE,
VALPARAISO, WATSEKA, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK,
AND YORKVILLE.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected late tonight becoming northwest Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and
northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Widespread severe thunderstorms continue Friday evening

The threat of widespread severe thunderstorms will continue across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin through late tonight.

A Tornado Watch is now in effect across all of our counties in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin until 10 p.m.

The first round of strong to severe thunderstorms are developing across southern Iowa and western Illinois and will continue to move northeast into our area this afternoon.

The threats with this round of storms include large hail over quarters in size, damaging winds up to 70 mph, and tornadoes, some potentially long-track and violent. This round will be moving quickly, exiting the area by around 6 p.m.

Afterwards, we get a very brief break before a line of storms along a cold front sweeps across the Mississippi River into northern Illinois. These storms could be moving at speeds of around 70 mph, which is Interstate highway speeds.

Threats with this line of storms include damaging wind gusts over 75 mph and tornadoes. The main window for this second round of storms looks to be between 7 and 10 p.m.

With storms moving this quickly, you will have less time to react to warnings. If a warning is issued for your area, take protective actions immediately. Make sure your severe weather plan is in place and that you are able to act on that plan without delay.

Once the second round of storms clears the area, our severe weather threat is done for the night.

Precipitation will likely "wrap around" the low pressure system overnight, bringing us chances for a rain/snow mix into early Saturday morning. We stay chilly on Saturday before temperatures return to the 50s and 60s by Sunday.

