Widespread severe thunderstorms are likely on Friday

All areas across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin will need to be weather aware over the next 24 hours, as the threat of severe thunderstorms increase, especially Friday afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will stay in the 50s throughout the night tonight as gusty winds from the southeast bring in warm and moist air, setting the stage for Friday's risk for severe weather.
Western parts of our area, roughly west of a line from Freeport to Dixon, are at a higher risk of widespread severe weather Friday, but numerous storms are expected across the area with all severe weather hazards in play, including damaging wind gusts over 75 mph and several tornadoes.
In the meantime, isolated showers are expected across the area after sunset tonight. No impacts are expected with this activity, but you may want to bring the umbrella with you as you head out for any plans tonight.
Early Friday morning, however, more widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible. The window for this activity lies mainly between 2-7 a.m. Some gusty winds and brief heavy rain are the primary threats with this morning round.
Afterwards, we see a break in the action through around 2 p.m. when the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms increase. One thing to watch for in this window of calm weather is if sunshine can break through the clouds. If we do see some breaks in the clouds, the will can act to make the atmosphere more unstable than it already is and warm us up well into the 60s.
The afternoon severe weather threat appears to come in two rounds. The first round of storms looks to move in at around 2 p.m., with quick moving storms bringing the potential for large hail over quarters in size, damaging winds over 60 mph, and tornadoes. This first round of storms appears likely to move out of the area by 5 p.m.
Shortly afterwards, a second round of severe thunderstorms is likely to form along a strong cold front. Storms along this front will have the potential to bring wind gusts of over 75 mph as well as more tornadoes. This last round will clear the area by 11 p.m., ending our threat for severe weather for the night.
With both rounds of severe weather, thunderstorms will be moving towards the northeast at speeds upwards of 50 mph. This means there will be less time to take action. Once a warning is issued for your area, you will need to act quickly to move to your safe shelter.
The passing cold front will bring a burst of colder air, with highs in the 40s on Saturday, before sunshine and the 60s return for Sunday. Warmer temperatures stick around, but an active stretch of weather is present throughout the first full week of April.