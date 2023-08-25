Weekend brings cooler and more comfortable weather

The heat and humidity will be out of the picture for some time after a couple of cold fronts bring more seasonable weather for the next few days.
The start of our weekend will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures just getting into the upper 70s in the afternoon with much less humidity. A breeze out of the northeast will gust to around 20-25 mph at times in the late morning and into the afternoon, lending more to the fall-feel of the weekend ahead.
Sunshine remains abundant for our Sunday as temperatures remain in the mid-to-upper 70s. The breeze will calm down a touch, but still bringing much more pleasant conditions into the Stateline.
We will be staying dry for much of the last week of August, with rain chances slim-to-none over the next seven days.
Temperatures will remain seasonably cool, topping out in the upper 70s for the most part, aside from reaching into the low 80s on Monday.
An early look at the Labor Day weekend shows a potential warmup with temperatures returning to the upper 80s, although rain chances remain fairly low for the unofficial end of summer.