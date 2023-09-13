 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wednesday starts off foggy, but sunshine soon returns

  • Updated
  • 0
headline 2 icons.png

Wednesday will likely be the coolest day of the next seven as we enter a sunnier and warmer pattern, besides a little hiccup in time for the weekend.

Despite a cool and gloomy start to the day for some, our Wednesday will turn to a beautiful sun-filled day as clouds clear out later in the afternoon.

School Day Forecast.png

More peeks of sunshine through the remaining cloud cover this afternoon will allow temperatures to warm back into the mid-to-upper 60s as we stay dry throughout the day.

Tomorrow sees another cool and potentially foggy start, with temperatures getting down well into the 40s overnight, likely becoming the coolest night of the near-future. Clear skies during the day will allow temperatures to return to the mid 70s.

weekend preview.png

We stay dry through the end of the week before chances for showers return to the Stateline on Saturday. These showers will be passing by along a cold front, which will only bring down our temperatures by a touch.

Afterwards, temperatures turn seasonably warm as we see highs reaching into the mid-to-upper 70s. Rain chances look slim-to-none for much of the week ahead, lending to a beautiful week for any fall activities in store.

Have a weather tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you