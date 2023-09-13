Wednesday starts off foggy, but sunshine soon returns

Despite a cool and gloomy start to the day for some, our Wednesday will turn to a beautiful sun-filled day as clouds clear out later in the afternoon.

More peeks of sunshine through the remaining cloud cover this afternoon will allow temperatures to warm back into the mid-to-upper 60s as we stay dry throughout the day.

Tomorrow sees another cool and potentially foggy start, with temperatures getting down well into the 40s overnight, likely becoming the coolest night of the near-future. Clear skies during the day will allow temperatures to return to the mid 70s.

We stay dry through the end of the week before chances for showers return to the Stateline on Saturday. These showers will be passing by along a cold front, which will only bring down our temperatures by a touch.

Afterwards, temperatures turn seasonably warm as we see highs reaching into the mid-to-upper 70s. Rain chances look slim-to-none for much of the week ahead, lending to a beautiful week for any fall activities in store.