Wildfire smoke can affect air quality for thousands of miles

A lot of attention has been drawn to the effects of wildfire smoke recently as we have been dealing with air quality issues due to smoke for the last several weeks.
Wildfires have been raging in different parts of Canada, particularly over the last month or so, with the resulting smoke spreading across much of the Midwest and eastern U.S.
Great perspective on Canadian Wildfire acreage burned season to date versus an average YEAR in the USA and Canada. In 1/2 year Canada has already crushed the burned acreage average of both the USA and Canada.Thanks @jillbowx for making this graph for me. pic.twitter.com/nzKWGfxspb— Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) June 7, 2023
This year, however, wildfires have been much more persistent and intense, with over 9 million acres burned so far. That is already 2.5 million acres over the 10-year average acres burned by fires in Canada and just over 2 million acres more than the U.S. sees burned on average.
So, why is the smoke making it all the way here?
When fires become this numerous, the collective smoke can be able to reach thousands of feet in the air, at times able to get caught in the jet stream and travel for thousands of miles. In most cases, the smoke will stay well above the surface as winds in the high levels of the atmosphere "trap" the smoke in the air, creating a "milky" look to the sky and a deep-red look to the sun and moon at times.
This is not always the case, as we have seen here in the Stateline and across the country. Atmospheric processes, such as cold fronts or centers of high pressure, can act to bring the smoke down closer to the surface, making for hazy conditions, the smell of smoke in the air, and reductions in air quality.
While tens of millions of people on the East Coast are experiencing poor air quality due to wildfires burning in Canada, data shows that much of the U.S. has been dealing with the smoke from a string of northern fires since early May. https://t.co/lJE7LJY3RI pic.twitter.com/1OVqlRlkQ0— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 7, 2023
In the Stateline, we have seen an almost constant stream of wildfire smoke over the last month. At first, it was wildfires in the central Canadian Prairies. Now, wildfires in Nova Scotia and Quebec have generated massive plumes of smoke over the Great Lakes and New England.
Another effect of the smoke on the atmosphere is that it can act to suppress the development of thunderstorms and rain showers, because of how dry it makes the air around it. Smoke can also act to cool the surface, as it reflects a lot of the incoming sunlight away from the surface, keeping surface temperatures down by a few degrees at times, depending on how much smoke exists in the air.
With drought conditions forecast to expand across the Midwest this year, along with warmer temperatures predicted later this month, are expected to bring an increased fire danger across much of the U.S., meaning this wildfire seasons may have more of an effect closer to home than usual.