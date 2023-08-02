Where do the air quality index numbers come from?

Air quality concerns have popped up a lot so far this summer, especially when the Canadian wildfires pushed thick plumes of smoke our way. At times, the air quality reached very unhealthy to hazardous levels, which are the worst levels on the air quality index.
Our local air quality affects how we live and breathe, and regularly polluted air can lead to some pretty big health impacts.
Wildfire smoke and ozone are common forms of air pollution during the summer months. Both of these cause inflamed airways and can lead to difficulty breathing and coughing, or more serious problems like asthma and heart attacks.
We see these forms of pollution develop more often in the summer because of the weather conditions we can see. Ozone forms best on hot and sunny days, when the sunshine combines with pollution like car exhaust. Wildfires happen more often during the summer, when hot and dry conditions dry out trees and brush and provide ample fuel for large and quickly growing fires.
Like the weather, the air quality can change day-to-day or even hour-by-hour. Agencies like the EPA measure the amount of ozone and particles in the air, then determine the air quality index from there.
If the air quality index is 100 or less, it’s considered Moderate to Good and most people can explore outdoors without issue. 101 or above gets into unhealthy territory or worse. When that happens, depending on how polluted the air is, spend less time exercising outdoors, try to avoid strenuous activities, and cut down on air pollution by driving less and carpooling more.
You can monitor the current air quality for our area in our Alert Room.