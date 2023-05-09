Proper wind shear is needed for tornadoes

It goes without saying that tornadoes are dangerous, but you can safely get next to one at the Museum of Science and Industry to see how tornadoes work.
Tornadoes start with powerful updraft winds causing the air to overturn and eventually rotate. If the rotating air gets turned vertical, rotating thunderstorms form. Rotating storms have a much better chance at keeping their intensity and severity up. This can eventually tighten into intense rotation creating tornadoes.
Tornadoes need the right amount of wind shear to form. Wind shear is winds moving at different directions at different heights. This creates the spinning effect needed for tornadoes.
Too much or too little wind shear and the tornado can't form or gets ripped apart. We usually don’t see tornadoes on the ground for more than several minutes because everything needs to be just right to get the vortex to form.