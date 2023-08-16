Powerful updrafts are needed to create hail

Imagine winds blowing at 40 to 100 mph. That's strong enough to knock you over, right? Those kinds of winds occur regularly in thunderstorms, but not aimed at you. We see those kinds of wind speeds flowing straight up away from the ground and are needed to form storms and potentially hail.
Updrafts are upward flowing currents of air. These winds form when pockets of warm air rise into air that's cooler around it. Since the warmer air is less dense than the surrounding air, it flies upward quicker, creating the updrafts needed to form storms.
These updrafts fuel the storms by pulling in more warm and moist air. They also push raindrops and ice higher into the storm, causing them to freeze and grow into hailstones. The updrafts hold the ice until it grows too heavy to keep in the air, then the hailstones fall to the ground.
The updrafts need to be pretty strong to get hail to form and keep it aloft. Storms need updraft winds at around 30 mph to start making hail. These balls of ice are usually around a pea to marble in size. Severe hail is anything around the size of a quarter or larger; updraft winds need to hit 50 mph or greater to form severe hail.
We thankfully rarely see anything larger than a golf ball locally; by that point the updrafts need to be up to around 70 mph. On the extreme end, 80-100 mph updrafts can produce baseball to grapefruit sized hail.
The next time we see hail, run out after the storm passes and your able to safely be outdoors. Grab some hailstones, cut them in half, and you'll see rings in them like rings in a tree. Each ring shows one lap through the storm; you'll be able to count how many times the hail went up and down through the storm before falling to the ground.