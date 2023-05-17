With warmer weather coming much more frequently, you'll likely be spending a lot more time outdoors. Warmer weather also means more chances for thunderstorms.
If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to get struck by lightning. Lightning can strike up to 10 miles outside of the storm, so the storm doesn't even need to be on top of you to create a dangerous situation.
Once lightning strikes, a shock wave forms due to the air momentarily heating up to 50,000 degrees. That shock wave travels outward at 750 mph, leading to the thunder you hear. This is approximately one mile every 5 seconds, so if you see lightning and count the seconds until you hear thunder you can figure out how far away the lightning strike was. For example, if you see a flash of lightning and count to 10 seconds before you hear thunder, the lightning strike is 2 miles away from you.
You can't get thunder without lightning. This means there's no such thing as "heat lightning". What you're seeing is lightning off in the distance. The distance is enough that the sound dissipates before reaching your ears.