Hurricanes are "categorized" by their wind speed

Hurricane Idalia made headlines in Florida recently as it slammed the coastal areas with deep flooding and intense winds. The hurricane almost hit Category 4 strength, which is based on how strong the winds of a hurricane are.
The categories come from the Saffir-Simpson Scale, which is designed to convey how strong the hurricane may be and what impacts are possible as it makes landfall.
First off, a tropical storm gets classified as hurricane once its wind speeds top 74 mph sustained. The category ranking isn't static; a hurricane can change categories as it intensifies or weakens.
A Category 1 hurricane features winds between 74-95 mph sustained. Power outages are possible, large tree branches may blow down, and siding and shingles on homes may be damaged.
Category 2 hurricanes have winds between 96-110 mph. Areas hit by this level of hurricane may see a total loss of power, with outages lasting days. Numerous trees are blown down, windows blow in, and noticeable roof and siding damage is likely.
Any storm at a Category 3 or above is classified as a major hurricane. Category 3 hurricanes create extensive damage due to wind speeds between 111-130 mph. Power outages may last for weeks, major damage occurs to the exterior of homes, and coastal flooding is likely. Storm surge that creates the coastal flooding may be up to 12 feet deep!
Category 4 hurricanes create winds between 131-155 mph and create extreme damage. Significant damage occurs to roofs and walls of homes and buildings. Any structure along the coast may be flooded with several feet of water. Power outages could last for months.
Finally, the highest category is a Category 5 hurricane. This is for any storm above 155 mph. These are catastrophic storms. Most locations along the coast are underwater, areas far inland are flooded, and most homes are a total loss as roofs can blow off. The spots hit by the full brunt of the storm may be uninhabitable for weeks or longer.
If you want to learn more about the weather around us, check out the Weather Wise page. Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner talks about different weather topics making headlines each week.