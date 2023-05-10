How large does hail have to be to get to severe levels?

Hail isn't fun to be around, no matter the size. There's a certain sized needed to be considered severe or damaging hail, however.
Anything under 1” in diameter is considered non-severe. It won’t feel good to be hit by it and it may make a ton of noise but hail the size of marbles or nickels won’t be damaging.
Around our neck of the woods, we typically see severe hail between a quarter to golf ball in size, so between 1” and 2” in diameter. Thankfully, it’s very to extremely rare to get into tennis or softball territory here in the Midwest.
To get hail in a thunderstorm, you need raindrops to freeze, then other raindrops freeze on those, leading to a chunk of ice. Updraft winds of 60 mph or greater have no trouble keeping ice aloft and growing. Eventually, even those strong winds aren't strong enough and the ice falls to the surface.
Anytime you get a warning that hail is near you, get to shelter and stay away from the windows.