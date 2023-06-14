Hot, dry, and windy? That's perfect weather for wildfires

Wildfires big enough to send smoke across North American need certain weather conditions to get going. A new wave of smoke drifts into the Midwest this week as those conditions keep going.
The Midwest has some of the worst air quality in the world right now as the next wave of smoke drifts in. If you are sensitive to wildfire smoke and/or have chronic respiratory issues, stay indoors as much as possible and keep your windows closed.
These large wildfires love hot, windy, and very dry weather. The lack of humidity can dry out trees and other vegetation, making them prone to burning. Warm to hot air helps dry this fuel for fires out further, plus it heats the fuel up. This primes the vegetation for burning. All we need is a bolt of lightning, or even worse, a human-caused fire to get the wildfire going. Windy weather can also help the drying process, plus the wind spreads sparks and embers around, spreading the fire rapidly. Windy weather feeds the fire with more oxygen, making the fire more intense.
Climate change is unfortunately supercharging this process, creating hotter and drier conditions and making these fires larger, more frequent, and more intense. Smoky skies and unhealthy haze may become a staple of summer weather in the near future.