Heat domes keep a lot of hot weather in place

The high heat and humidity seen on August 23-24 was caused by a "heat dome", or a massive area of high pressure that traps heat and humidity. This combination can lead to a hazardous blast of hot weather.
Heat domes occur when a deep area of high pressure develops and extends very high into the atmosphere. This stout high pushes the storm track to the north, keeping cooling rain and clouds away.
Air within the high sinks to the surface, which causes the air to heat up and dry out. This drying effect above us prevents clouds from forming, allowing the sun to bake us and heat up the air even more.
All of this can lead to the temperature soaring well into the 90s. If the heat dome is able to trap humid air within it, the heat index likely hits the triple digits and then some.
Between trapped humid air and the corn fields around us giving off even more moisture, we saw the dew point temperature hit the 80s, which is downright tropical for the Midwest. This led to the heat index to get up to dangerous levels on Aug. 23-24, with spots hitting 120 degrees at times.
Heat domes generally break down after a few days or a week, but this summer has been exceptional. One particular heat dome has lasted for months in the southwest, and has occasionally moved into the Midwest, like on Aug. 23-24.
We get some hot weather during the Labor Day weekend as this ridge of high pressure slides back into the Midwest. This time around, the moisture levels aren't anywhere near what we saw recently, especially with the corn not giving off as much moisture. The heat index should stay below 100 degrees this time around.
