Downbursts create severe and damaging winds

When severe winds strike within a strong thunderstorm, they come in the form of microbursts or downbursts.
To get these violent winds, air within the thunderstorm is cooled by evaporation. Since cold air sinks, the cooled air falls toward the ground and accelerates. The rapidly moving air slams into the ground, and with nowhere else to go, floods outward.
This burst of air can reach speeds of up to 150 miles per hour, creating all sorts of wind damage. A microburst is on a small scale, while downbursts are over a bigger area.
Either way, these violent bursts can be more devastating than a tornado, since they occur over a much larger area. The damage can even resemble a tornado's, since debris can get picked up into the air like it would for a tornado.
Cooling and sinking air also explains why we can get some scary looking clouds near or within a thunderstorm. The clouds may swirl occasionally and look like a tornado is forming, but that is rarely the case.
Become a trained storm spotter so you know the difference between scary clouds and severe weather. Learn more about how you can become one at SKYWARN (weather.gov)