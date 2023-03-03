 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Saturday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 11.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0
feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Wise: Freezing and thawing cause pesky potholes

  • Updated
Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner explains why we get potholes every winter

It's an annual sight around the Stateline as we exit winter: potholes popping up everywhere on the roads. We can blame the winter weather for why these keep coming back each year.

Pothole Explainer3.png

To get potholes to form, water seeps into cracks in the road. As temperatures drop below freezing, the water in the road freezes and expands. This forces the pavement up and weakens it.

Pothole Explainer1.png

Traffic passes over the bump, further weakening the pavement. When the weather thaws and dries out, the frozen water leaves, and a hole under the pavement is left behind. As traffic passes over the hole, the pavement caves in. The pothole grows as more traffic flows over it.

Pothole Explainer2.png

Why can't potholes be easily fixed in the winter? Patches can help but if more water gets into the patched area, the patch may pop out. The road is more easily and more permanently fixed when the weather isn't freezing and thawing anymore. 

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

