Weather Wise: Freezing and thawing cause pesky potholes

It's an annual sight around the Stateline as we exit winter: potholes popping up everywhere on the roads. We can blame the winter weather for why these keep coming back each year.
To get potholes to form, water seeps into cracks in the road. As temperatures drop below freezing, the water in the road freezes and expands. This forces the pavement up and weakens it.
Traffic passes over the bump, further weakening the pavement. When the weather thaws and dries out, the frozen water leaves, and a hole under the pavement is left behind. As traffic passes over the hole, the pavement caves in. The pothole grows as more traffic flows over it.
Why can't potholes be easily fixed in the winter? Patches can help but if more water gets into the patched area, the patch may pop out. The road is more easily and more permanently fixed when the weather isn't freezing and thawing anymore.