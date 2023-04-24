Weather warms up throughout the week, showers possible overnight

Aside from passing showers late tonight, we usher in a much more quiet and warm stretch of weather for the week ahead, but more widespread rain chances will be soon to return.
Mostly sunny skies this morning have allowed temperatures to warm rather quickly early on. Temperatures will top out in the 50s this afternoon, about 10 degrees warmer from where we were yesterday.
Clouds will build in throughout the afternoon and evening, leading into scattered rain showers that will move into the Stateline tonight.
Rain chances will last throughout the night and into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Highest chances remain along and south of the I-88 corridor, but all of us stand a chance of rain showers through Tuesday morning. Temperatures overnight will only drop into the upper 30s thanks to the cloud cover overhead.
Once the rain showers move out, we usher in an extended period of dry conditions through the middle of the week. That is due to an area of high pressure which will make itself feel at home over the Great Lakes for a few days.
This high pressure will keep our skies mostly clear of any clouds, allowing temperatures to steadily rise through the 50s and into the 60s by Thursday. Mid-to-upper 60s are possible on Friday, as the high pressure helps bring in warmer air from the south.
This warmer air, however, will also attract more rain chances heading into the weekend. Widespread rain showers appear likely beginning on Friday night, and could last for much of the weekend. Temperatures will also take a tumble, back down into the upper 40s and lower 50s as we wrap up April on a soggy note.