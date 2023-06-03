Weather stays dry for the rest of the weekend

The hottest conditions of the year so far appear to be on their way out, but summer warmth and sunshine will be here to stay for at least the next few days.
Conditions stay warm and dry for the rest of our Saturday, with temperatures only dropping below 80° by 9 p.m. as skies stay partly cloudy. Overnight, temperatures will only drop to the lower 60s, much like they did last night.
Tomorrow will be a beautiful day for any plans you have, including for the last day of the Garden Fair weekend at Klehm Arboretum in Rockford. Temperatures will cool off a bit from where they were today, but expect highs in the middle 80s under abundant sunshine.
One concern for the latter half of the weekend is continued poor air quality, as ozone levels remain high and some smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada make their way over the Great Lakes. Air Quality Alerts are in place for the Greater Chicago Area, but it would be wise to continue caution if you have any respiratory stressors related to air particulates.
Heading into the work week, we keep the 80s going into Monday ahead of a cold front diving into the Stateline from the north. This front, likely to move through Monday night, will bring us more seasonable temperatures and potentially some rain showers, but any rain will have to overcome the rather dry airmass we have overhead.
For the rest of the week, expect more seasonable conditions with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s and overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.