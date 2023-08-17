Weather stays comfortable until heat and humidity return

After a few showers sweep through this morning leaving behind breezy, but dry conditions before wildfire smoke and heat builds in.
Most of the day remains dry after a few storms this morning. A few clouds and glimpses of sunshine will be noticed throughout the afternoon as we stay cooler and comfortable. Temperatures will only reach into the middle 70's.
As we stay dry, breezy conditions will remain after the passage on a cold front. Winds may gust over 30 MPH at times.
Dry conditions are expected for the next several days as the heat builds in. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70's for Friday and reach for the upper 80's into Saturday.
By Sunday, afternoon highs will soar to the low to middle 90's as humidity also builds in. Dew points will reach the lower 70's bringing our heat index values into the triple digits!
This heat wave will last into early next week, but the hottest most oppressive day looks to be Sunday. Be sure to take frequent breaks and drink lots of water if you have any outdoor plans.
Temperatures will remain in the 90's through Tuesday with heat index values into the upper 90's. Sunshine will also continue to dominate.
It's not until next Wednesday do we see temperatures drop back to the middle 80's.
Along with the heat, wildfire smoke from the Canadian wildfires also moves through. Air quality may drop from Friday through Monday with thicker plumes to sweep through. Conditions will improve into Tuesday.