WATCH NOW: Claudia Olech has the latest as a Tornado Watch is now in effect for portions of the Stateline

ROCKFORD — There may be two rounds with the first arriving into the early afternoon.
Timing for this first round looks to move in around 2 p.m.
A few thunderstorms may gain severe strength with the second round likely to bring stronger storms.
As a cold front sweeps through closer to 6 p.m., a broken line of storms will develop and move through bringing the second round and our best chance to see a number of threats.
Threats include damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail are all possible however, our biggest concern will be strong, damaging winds. We may see gusts exceed 75 MPH through the evening.
If ingredients line up right, tornadoes are possible.
This round of storms is expected to exit our area completely by 10 p.m.
These storms will move through quickly around 50-60 MPH, that may mean less reaction time if they become severe.
A few ways you can prepare would be to make sure all devices are charged, have a plan and know where your safe spot is and have multiple ways to get alerts.