Warmup continues Saturday before much-needed rain returns

Pleasant conditions continue tonight and into tomorrow, but rain showers and much cooler temperatures are on tap for the last half of the upcoming weekend.
Tonight sees a continuation of mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures for early June, making for a beautiful evening for any plans you have for this Friday night. Temperatures hover in the upper 70s through sunset, before dropping overnight.
Tomorrow morning, expect more of a mild feel to the air than in previous days, as we wake up to temperatures in the middle 50s under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will thicken up throughout the day, but sunshine early will help temperatures rise into the lower 80s, a few degrees warmer from today's highs.
As the clouds move in Saturday, some stray showers are possible, particularly west of I-39, but nothing impactful is expected with these. It is not until the overnight hours, however, that an area of widespread rain showers will move into the Stateline.
Showers move in closer to midnight into early Sunday morning, lasting throughout the morning hours. You will likely want the umbrella with you if you're heading out the door Sunday morning, as showers are likely to continue through about noon.
This rain comes at a crucial time, as most of the Stateline is running at least three inches below average for rainfall since May, beginning to enter drought conditions. These showers, however, will only be a drop in the bucket, but we will take any rain we can get.
Sunday afternoon, some sunshine may peek through the clouds after the morning rain, but temperatures will only top out in the upper 60s, the coolest weather we have seen in about a month.
Into next week, sunshine looks to become more plentiful, helping temperatures return to more seasonable levels. Highs are likely to return to the lower 80s by Tuesday.