Warmup continues on Saturday before much-needed rain returns

Saturday will see warmer conditions, but more cloud cover ahead of rain showers and much cooler temperatures as we enter a "see-saw" weather pattern for the weekend.
We start our weekend on a cool note with temperatures in the middle 50s under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will thicken up throughout the day, but sunshine early will help temperatures rise into the lower 80s, a few degrees warmer from yesterday's highs.
As the clouds move in Saturday, some stray showers are possible, particularly west of I-39, as early as 4 p.m. but nothing impactful is expected with these. It is not until the overnight hours, however, that an area of widespread rain showers will move into the Stateline.
Showers move in from west to east late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, lasting throughout the morning hours. You will likely want the umbrella with you if you're heading out the door Sunday morning, as showers are likely to continue through about noon.
This widespread rain comes at a crucial time, as most of the Stateline is running at least four inches below average for rainfall since May, beginning to enter drought conditions. Some spots may see rain totals of up to an inch, but most stay closer to 0.50" in total, making somewhat of a dent but definitely not busting the developing drought.
Sunday afternoon, some sunshine may peek through the clouds after the morning rain, but temperatures will only top out in the upper 60s, the coolest weather we have seen in about a month.
Into next week, sunshine looks to become more plentiful, helping temperatures return to more seasonable levels. Highs are likely to return to the lower 80s by Tuesday.