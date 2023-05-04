Warmth sticking around, showers and storms return for the weekend

Sunshine has brought the 70s back to the Stateline, but our taste of summer will soon see a taste of showers and thunderstorms as we enter a bit of an active pattern.
Temperatures this evening will drop from their highs in the middle 70s this afternoon, through the 60s, and into the 50s overnight. Some spots may drop into the upper 40s, which makes for a fairly comfortable night up ahead.
Friday morning, we'll wake up to mostly sunny skies and temperatures rapidly rising into the middle 70s once again. Clouds will be increasing in coverage throughout the day, leading into isolated rain chances in the evening.
Latest model runs indicate light rain showers will stay to the west and north of the Rockford metro, but it would be a good idea to keep a rain jacket with you as you head out for any Friday night plans.
Friday is just the beginning of scattered shower and thunderstorm chances which will linger throughout the next several days.
Most of our Saturday appears to stay dry, though under mostly cloudy skies, which keep temperatures in the lower 70s in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to return late in the evening and into the overnight hours into early Sunday morning.
Sunday's forecast becomes a bit more uncertain, primarily due to uncertainty in whether any more showers and thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon after the morning activity. Warmer air from the south, plus any sunshine, will help temperatures soar towards the 80 degree mark.
Showers and thunderstorms appear likely once more late Sunday night and into Monday morning, which will bring our temperatures back down to the lower 70s, but still above average for early May.
Afterwards, we look to dry out in the middle of the week, but the 70s will be here to stay as May gets into full swing.