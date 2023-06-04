Warm, hazy start to the week ahead

We will cool down from the summer heat we had last week, but reduced air quality will be the main concern due to wildfire smoke, which appears likely to linger for the next few days.
Smoke from wildfires ongoing in Quebec in eastern Canada is continuing to drift over the Great Lakes, with some of it reaching the ground here in the Stateline. This near-surface smoke will likely stick around into our Monday, so continue to be careful with poor air quality, especially if you are sensitive to smoke particles in the air, as well as high ozone levels.
We will wake up to mostly cloudy skies overhead tomorrow morning, with temperatures dropping into the low-to-mid 50s, but sunshine will return, although through the haze of wildfire smoke overhead. Temperatures will reach into the middle 80s, much like today, but a little warmer if there's any difference.
A weak cold front will move through the Stateline on Tuesday, bringing more seasonable temperatures to the area, meaning highs through the middle of the week will only top out near 80, which is around average for early June.
There is a small, but non-zero, chance of rain showers along this front, but the dry airmass we have overhead will suppress any rain trying to develop in the Stateline. The cold front, however, will likely bring more wildfire smoke down to the surface, likely further reducing air quality Tuesday into Wednesday.
Afterwards, expect mostly sunny and seasonable conditions for the latter half of the week, with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.
We stay dry for the majority of the week ahead, with no relief in sight for the drought conditions expanding across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.