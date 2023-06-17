Warm, but mostly cloudy, Father's Day ahead

Comfortable conditions stick around for the rest of the weekend, but sunshine takes a brief break on the Father's Day holiday.
Skies remain mostly clear, aside from a slight haze created by lingering wildfire smoke, for the rest of the evening. Tonight, temperatures gradually drop into the upper 50s by early Sunday morning.
Wildfire smoke will linger overhead tomorrow in a similar fashion to today, with a milky look to the sky and a subtle haze to the air throughout the day. Air quality levels remain at "moderate" levels for the next few days.
Our Father's Day Sunday appears to be a tale of two halves. The morning hours will see abundant sunshine and temperatures rising into the 80s, similar to today, with a breeze out of the southeast helping bring warmer and more moist air in.
In the afternoon, however, clouds will begin to enter the area, leading into isolated chances for showers and storms. These chances are highest west of the I-39 corridor, but most spots across the Stateline appear to stay dry throughout the day.
Due to the spotty nature of the rain chances, we will not get any beneficial rainfall from this latest round. Showers may linger into early Monday morning, but drier air will take hold into the week ahead.
Clouds sweep out of our skies into Monday as an upper-air blocking pattern will set up across the central United States this week, similar to what we have seen so far this month. This means conditions at home appear to stay hot, sunny and dry for an extended period of time.