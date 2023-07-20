Warm and breezy conditions in store Thursday

Our stretch of mostly dry conditions continues today under mostly sunny skies, with winds picking up a bit later this afternoon.
Most of us are starting our Thursday on a dry, but humid start after a warm front moved through overnight. A cold front to our northwest, however, is bringing in less humid air to the Stateline.
The rest of our day will feature sunshine and warm temperatures in the middle 80s. As that cold front sweeps through, however, it will kick up a breeze with winds potentially gusting up to 30 mph.
Tonight, as we continue to draw cooler air from the northwest, we reach down into the middle 50s with less humidity in the air.
Friday will be the coolest day of the next several, with highs only topping out in the low 80s, making for perfect weather for Rockford City Market under mostly sunny skies.
The weekend, however, sees more chances for showers and storms. Isolated activity is expected in the afternoon hours on both Saturday and Sunday, but neither day will be a washout by any means.