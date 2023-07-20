 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warm and breezy conditions in store Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
2 panels with big icons.png

Winds could gust up to 30 mph at times this afternoon in the wake of a cold front, bringing lower humidity and drier air to the Stateline.

Our stretch of mostly dry conditions continues today under mostly sunny skies, with winds picking up a bit later this afternoon.

Most of us are starting our Thursday on a dry, but humid start after a warm front moved through overnight. A cold front to our northwest, however, is bringing in less humid air to the Stateline.

Futuretrack wind gusts.png

The rest of our day will feature sunshine and warm temperatures in the middle 80s. As that cold front sweeps through, however, it will kick up a breeze with winds potentially gusting up to 30 mph.

Tonight, as we continue to draw cooler air from the northwest, we reach down into the middle 50s with less humidity in the air.

City Market Forecast v1.png

Friday will be the coolest day of the next several, with highs only topping out in the low 80s, making for perfect weather for Rockford City Market under mostly sunny skies.

weekend preview.png

The weekend, however, sees more chances for showers and storms. Isolated activity is expected in the afternoon hours on both Saturday and Sunday, but neither day will be a washout by any means.

Have a weather tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you