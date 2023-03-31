VIDEO: Possible tornado moves through Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. — A round of damaging severe thunderstorms moved through northern Illinois Friday night, causing damage in many communities.
One of those communities is Belvidere, where a possible tornado struck parts of downtown.
Ring Doorbell video from near the Belvidere Walmart, sent into 13 WREX by Jayme Carlson, shows what could be the tornado as it moved through the city.
The National Weather Service has not confirmed whether the damage in Belvidere was caused by a tornado. Survey crews will be deployed to many areas across the area, assessing the damage and how it was caused.
13 WREX is learning of storm damage across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Friday night.