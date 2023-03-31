 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected late tonight becoming northwest Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and
northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

VIDEO: Possible tornado moves through Belvidere

Belvidere Apollo Theatre

Scene of the Apollo Theatre on N. State St. in Belvidere after reported tornado damage Friday night.

BELVIDERE, Ill. — A round of damaging severe thunderstorms moved through northern Illinois Friday night, causing damage in many communities.

One of those communities is Belvidere, where a possible tornado struck parts of downtown.

Ring Doorbell video from near the Belvidere Walmart, sent into 13 WREX by Jayme Carlson, shows what could be the tornado as it moved through the city.

REPORTS: Damage in Belvidere caused by high winds, possible tornado

The National Weather Service has not confirmed whether the damage in Belvidere was caused by a tornado. Survey crews will be deployed to many areas across the area, assessing the damage and how it was caused.

13 WREX is learning of storm damage across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Friday night. More details will follow on wrex.com and on 13 News at 10.

