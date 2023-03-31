VIDEO: Possible tornado moves through Belvidere

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected late tonight becoming northwest Saturday morning. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&