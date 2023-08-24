Unique method used to keep student-athletes safe during heat wave

This week has been the hottest of the entire summer, coming at a time when kids are going back to school and sports teams are gearing up for their upcoming seasons.

Most high school athletic programs in the Stateline, however, have had to shorten their practices or cancel them altogether due to the excessive heat and humidity. That leaves many to ask what is the threshold of canceling practices or games due to the heat?

The IHSA has set guidelines for coaches and athletics directors across the state to follow, making sure student-athletes and event attendees are safe. These guidelines, however, use an unfamiliar tool to determine the safety level: the Wet-Bulb Globe Temperature.

Normally, as you will hear in many weather forecasts, you hear the term Heat Index to describe the "feels like" temperature. This method has been widely used for many decades, using the air temperature and the relative humidity of the air to calculate a "feels like" temperature.

This method, however, is meant for how it feels in the shade and with a light breeze. This is not always the case, especially for teams playing on football fields, soccer pitches, or baseball diamonds.

The Wet-Bulb Globe Temperature (WGBT), on the other hand, uses the temperature and relative humidity in addition to wind speed, cloud cover, and the sun angle. The calculation is meant more as a measure of heat stress on the body.

When the WGBT is over 90°, activity in direct sunlight will become stressful on your body in as little as 15 minutes. At that threshold, the IHSA says coaches should cancel outdoor practices and outside sports competitions should be canceled and/or postponed.

If the WGBT is between 80° and 90°, then restrictions would go into place, such as introduction and lengthening of rest and water breaks and the shortening of practice time altogether.

Below 80°, practices and events can go on as scheduled, according to the IHSA.

