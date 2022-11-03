Total lunar eclipse aligns the sun, moon, Earth and Election Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — You're not going to want to miss the celestial show early Tuesday morning, because it will be the last time we will be able to see it for a few years.
A total lunar eclipse will turn the full moon a copper-like red in the skies overhead on Tuesday, Nov. 8, which happens to be Election Day in the U.S.
The event, also known as a "blood moon," happens when the moon is aligned with Earth's shadow behind the sun. A total lunar eclipse is when the moon passes through the darkest part of the Earth's shadow, called the umbra.
The eclipse is expected to peak in totality at 4:59 a.m. Central Standard Time, but the eclipse process will happen over several hours on Tuesday morning.
The moon will enter the outer part of the Earth's shadow, known as the penumbra, at 2:02 a.m. CST, officially beginning the eclipse process. In this stage, the moon will begin to grow darker, but barely noticeable to the naked eye.
At 3:09 a.m. CST, the big show begins as the moon begins to pass through Earth's umbra, slowly disappearing from view. When looking at this stage, it will look like there is an ever growing "bite" out of the Moon.
The moon will continue to disappear until around 4:16 a.m. CST, when totality begins. During totality, the moon will reappear with that red glow as it moves entirely within the umbra.
To see the view even better, grab a pair of binoculars. If you're going to take pictures, make sure to send them over to us through the 13 Weather Authority Photo Community on Facebook.
The total eclipse will last until 5:41 a.m. CST, when the red color will fade away. The moon will slowly begin to return to view as it sets and the sun rises for our Tuesday morning.
As for the weather, skies are expected to be mostly clear and in great shape for watching the eclipse. Temperatures will be in the 40s though, so don't forget that coat if you're heading out for the show.
If you miss the show, you will have to wait a while to catch the next one. The next total lunar eclipse to be visible in the United States won't happen until March 14, 2025, some two-and-a-half trips around the sun from Tuesday.