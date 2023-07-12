Tornado Watch in effect for parts of northern Illinois until 10 p.m.

A second round of strong to severe thunderstorms is likely to move through northern Illinois this afternoon and evening, bringing multiple hazards to the Stateline.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, and McHenry until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The atmosphere has been recovering over the last few hours, with some spots seeing sunshine following rain earlier today. This will allow thunderstorms to get the energy needed to strengthen, possibly becoming severe in a short amount of time.
The most organized and powerful of these storms will be capable of tornadoes, some of which could be strong, as well as wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to quarters in size. Strongest severe weather potential remains along and south of U.S. 20 and east of a Freeport to Sterling line, where there is a level three out of five risk.
These storms will pop up over northwestern Illinois this afternoon and move eastward. The threat for severe weather will last locally until around 7 p.m.
We dry out into tonight, with temperatures falling into the middle 60s as skies become mostly clear.