Tornado Watch in effect for entire area until 8 p.m.

Another round of strong to severe storms will move through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin this afternoon and evening, bringing all hazards of severe weather to the Stateline.
A Tornado Watch is now in effect for our entire viewing area, in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms, capable of producing tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind gusts.
These storms are forming along a cold front, which will move through the area this afternoon. The storms will reach the I-39 corridor at approximately 5 p.m. and likely move out of the area by 7 p.m.
With the strongest of individual cells along this line, tornadoes, wind gusts of up to 70 mph, and hail up to ping pong balls in size are all possible.
Eventually, the individual cells will merge into a line of thunderstorms, still capable of damaging winds and tornadoes.
Once the cold front sweeps out of the area, our severe weather threat is over for the day.
Friday will be a dry, but breezy day, as winds will occasionally gust between 30 and 35 mph. High temperatures in the afternoon are expected to reach just above 60.
Saturday, temperatures take a tumble, potentially dipping below freezing early in the morning. Temperatures rise into the 40s during the day, but precipitation chances return in the afternoon. The precipitation will stay mostly rain, but could mix with some snow due to very cold temperatures just above the surface.
The sun returns on Sunday, bringing temperatures back to seasonable levels into next week.