Today's record warmth turns to unseasonably cool conditions heading into the week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Today's unseasonable warmth will soon give way to unseasonably cool temperatures as a cold front inches its way towards the Stateline.
Soggy conditions:
Today's high temperature of 76 degrees in Rockford broke the record high of 74, which was set two years ago. Clouds have since been building into our area as a cold front approaches from the west.
That front will bring us showers and some thunderstorms throughout the night tonight. Some of those thunderstorms could be on the stronger side, with the National Weather Service outlining far western parts of our area in a level one, or "marginal," risk of wind gusts nearing 60 mph.
Storms will be weakening throughout the night, with showers continuing to move through into the early morning hours. The rain may linger into the Friday morning rush, so keep that in mind as you're heading into work or school tomorrow.
Showers look to end by 8 or 9 a.m. with clouds quickly clearing out as well. The front, however, will also kick out those late summer-like temperatures that we've been enjoying the last few days.
Nose dive:
As the cold front moves through the area overnight, temperatures will drop nearly 40 degrees in around 18 hours. Thursday afternoon's high temperature of 76, about 26 degrees above average, will lead to a Friday morning low temperature of 38.
Despite sunshine throughout the late morning into the afternoon hours, our Veterans Day will be a cold one as temperatures continue to drop from the upper 30s throughout the day. With winds gusting up to 25 mph, wind chills will be down into the 20s, so make sure you've got the winter coat ready.
Into the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday feature highs in the middle 30s and lows in the lower 20s, though some spots may dip into the upper teens. Saturday shows a chance for some flurries, but nothing that will stick to the still-warm ground.
Sunday begins a several-day stretch of sunshine, but temperatures will stay in the upper 30s, through some days we will make a run at 40. Low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 20s.
On Tuesday, we're looking for yet another chance at some snow showers. Similar to Saturday, nothing more than a dusting is expected, but it definitely shows that winter is not that far away.