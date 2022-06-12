The week begins with a risk of severe thunderstorms across the area

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An environment favoring the development of severe thunderstorms appears possible across the region Monday afternoon and evening.
A warm front will lift across northern Illinois and possibly into southern Wisconsin Monday morning. Where this front sets up will be the focus for the development of thunderstorms in the afternoon hours.
Most of the northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin areas are under a level two, or "slight," risk of severe thunderstorms Monday. The severe weather risk levels run from zero to five.
A line of thunderstorms may develop in the Northern Plains, making its way eastward to the Stateline area in the late morning and into the afternoon. Confidence on where these storms will set up is still quite low, so make sure to stay weather aware tomorrow morning as the set up becomes clearer.
Damaging straight-line winds will be, by far, the primary hazards with a line of thunderstorms moving through the area. Hail larger than nickels in size as well as a tornado or two are also possible along the line.
South of the front, hot and humid conditions will set in, with temperatures soaring into the 90s and dewpoints well into the 70s.
Despite the environment south of the warm front having the moisture and energy capable of developing severe thunderstorms, an area of warm air about 10,000 feet off the ground will act as a sort of cap, keeping storms at bay.
As with all chances for severe weather, make sure you have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings. Having a NOAA Weather Radio and having alerts enabled on your cell phone are good ways of receiving warnings.
