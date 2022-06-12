 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109
degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
highs still warming into the 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

The week begins with a risk of severe thunderstorms across the area

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An environment favoring the development of severe thunderstorms appears possible across the region Monday afternoon and evening.

A warm front will lift across northern Illinois and possibly into southern Wisconsin Monday morning. Where this front sets up will be the focus for the development of thunderstorms in the afternoon hours.

Most of the northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin areas are under a level two, or "slight," risk of severe thunderstorms Monday. The severe weather risk levels run from zero to five.

SPC DAY 2.png

A line of thunderstorms may develop in the Northern Plains, making its way eastward to the Stateline area in the late morning and into the afternoon. Confidence on where these storms will set up is still quite low, so make sure to stay weather aware tomorrow morning as the set up becomes clearer.

Damaging straight-line winds will be, by far, the primary hazards with a line of thunderstorms moving through the area. Hail larger than nickels in size as well as a tornado or two are also possible along the line.

THREAT TRACK INDEX.png

South of the front, hot and humid conditions will set in, with temperatures soaring into the 90s and dewpoints well into the 70s.

Despite the environment south of the warm front having the moisture and energy capable of developing severe thunderstorms, an area of warm air about 10,000 feet off the ground will act as a sort of cap, keeping storms at bay.

severe storms prep.png

As with all chances for severe weather, make sure you have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings. Having a NOAA Weather Radio and having alerts enabled on your cell phone are good ways of receiving warnings.

You can get weather alerts sent straight to your phone by downloading the 13 News and Weather apps. You will also be alerted when we are tracking thunderstorms live on the air or online.

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

