Temperatures to feel like the triple digits Sunday afternoon

Sunday will be the first day of a multi-day heat wave in the Stateline, with temperatures feeling like the triple digits for a prolonged stretch later this week.
Heat alerts will go into effect later today, lasting through 8 p.m., as dangerously hot conditions set in for our Sunday.
Highs will reach into the 90s for the first time since July 28, but when combined with high humidity, those 90s will feel like the 105-110° range. Try to limit your time outside if you can today and stay hydrated as long exposure to the high heat could leave you vulnerable to heat illnesses.
A weak cold front will push some "cooler" air off of Lake Michigan later today, mainly providing some brief relief from the oppressive heat and humidity into Monday. Temperatures will still climb into the upper 80s with heat indices in the low-to-mid 90s.
We get into the heart of the heat dome over the central U.S. by Tuesday, likely bringing the hottest weather we have seen all year. Tuesday through Thursday features highs in the mid-to-upper 90s with high humidity bringing heat indices up to around 110°.
With overnight lows only down into the 70s, keeping cool will be more difficult, leaving more people vulnerable to heat exhaustion or heat stroke, especially towards the end of this heat wave.
Rain chances look slim to none for much of the week ahead, even as heat dome slips westward away from the Stateline. Temperatures cool back down to more seasonable levels as early as Friday, but especially by next weekend when highs may only stay in the 70s.