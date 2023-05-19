Temperatures steadily warm up through this weekend and beyond

Sunny, warm, and dry are the weather words of the week's forecast as temperatures trend above average for the rest of the month of May.
Air quality remains a concern across the area through this evening, as lingering wildfire smoke continues to hang in the air. This smoke will be cleared out by an area of high pressure, which will take over much of the Midwest over the next several days.
This high pressure will also calm our winds and clear out any remaining clouds overnight, helping temperatures drop into the middle 40s overnight.
Saturday features abundant sunshine and blue, smoke-less skies overhead. Temperatures will rise into the lower 70s, which is around average for this time of year. Saturday, however, appears to be the last day of near-average temperatures for some time.
Sunday stays dry with sunny skies, allowing high temperatures to reach into the upper 70s in the afternoon. High pressure will continue to dominate over the Great Lakes region, helping keep conditions fairly consistent throughout the week ahead.
Another plume of smoke in the upper-levels of the atmosphere, coming from ongoing wildfires in the central Canadian Prairies, appears to move overhead as early as Sunday. This smoke plume will essentially become "trapped" within the high pressure overhead, meaning the "milky" appearance to the sky may linger throughout the week ahead.
With mostly sunny skies, aside from the smoke high in the sky, temperatures near 80° on Monday, continuing the warming trend from over the weekend. The trend continues through the middle of the week, featuring temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s with calm conditions throughout and no rain chances whatsoever.
Looking even longer-range, above average temperatures appear likely into the Memorial Day weekend and beyond into the early days of June. Precipitation chances in this timeframe appear "less dry," but still below average in the long term.