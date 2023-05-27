Temperatures keep climbing throughout the holiday weekend

Holiday travel conditions remain just about perfect as we see continues sunshine and warming temperatures throughout the Memorial Day weekend and beyond.
Clouds will continue to build in throughout the evening hours, but sunshine will remain abundant before sunset, making for a pleasant evening ahead. Temperatures will stay in the 70s through around 8 p.m., with a little breeze making the weather feel very comfortable for any outside plans tonight.
Tomorrow, we wake up to temperatures in the lower 50s, but sunshine will help us warm quickly throughout the morning. Highs in the afternoon will reach into the lower 80s, beginning what looks to be a prolonged stretch of at least 80° highs over the next week and beyond.
Sunshine will continue to dominate the skies, which combined with low humidity this weekend is making for elevated fire danger. If you have plans to grill outside, set any bonfires, or set off any fireworks or sparklers, make sure to be careful as fires could spread quickly with such dry conditions like we've had in the last week and will have over the next week.
Monday itself looks perfect for all of the parades or other outside plans you may have for the Memorial Day holiday and the unofficial start of summer, just make sure to bring sunscreen or other sun protection with you, as sunshine will be abundant all day. Highs Monday afternoon will climb into the middle 80s, around 10 degrees above average for late May.
Heading into the work week on Tuesday, we continue to warm things up, approaching the 90° mark in the afternoon. Highs in the 90s appear likely for the remainder of the week, s make sure to check that the air conditioner is ready to go, because it will be a battle to stay cool next week.
Sunshine appears to stick around for the long haul, with only small chances for rain in the extended forecast, meaning drought conditions are likely to continue in the long term.