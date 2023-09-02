 Skip to main content
Temperatures keep climbing for the rest of the holiday weekend

As we have hot and dry weather combined with gusty winds, an elevated fire danger exists as fires could get out of control quickly this weekend until more humidity comes in later into next week.

The "unofficial end to summer" will remain summer-like for the Labor Day weekend, as the next few days feel more like early July than early September.

We have a warm night ahead for the heart of the Labor Day holiday weekend, with temperatures only cooling off into the low-to-mid 60s by early Sunday morning. Winds from the southwest will continue to bring in warmer air, keeping the warming trend going for the second half of the weekend.

As skies stay sunny for our Sunday, temperatures will get into the 90s for just about everybody, but thankfully low humidity will keep conditions from getting too oppressive. The gusty winds we had today will carry over into tomorrow, gusting up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

headline 3.png

The combination of hot temps, low humidity, and gusty winds is making for an increased fire danger. This is especially true across southern Wisconsin, where the drought has been worse, but remains the case for the entire area as the ground remains fairly dry. Use extra caution when lighting any fires outside this holiday weekend, as they can get out of control very quickly.

Holiday Planner.png

Humidity increases, thus decreasing the fire danger, on Labor Day itself as temperatures stay in the 90s. It will feel a bit muggy, with heat indices reaching into the upper 90s, making it the hottest day of the holiday heat wave.

The increase in humidity continues into Tuesday, even as temperatures cool off slightly, getting closer to 90°. This brings in a low chance for showers and storms in the evening and nighttime hours, but best chances appear to hold just to our east.

Better rain chances come into Wednesday as a cold front comes in, bringing in more seasonable weather in the long term.

