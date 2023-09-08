Sunshine returns, but fall stays this weekend

It is finally time to get the fall gear out of the closet as we enter a classic autumn weather pattern, featuring cooler temperatures and a much-needed chance for rain.
High pressure will dominate the area for most of the weekend, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures getting back into the 70s in the afternoon. Sunday sees another quiet and cool start, with temperatures into the upper 70s and some spots potentially touching 80°.
Late Sunday night, however, a low-pressure system approaches the area, bringing chances for much-needed light-to-moderate rain showers. More widespread showers in the morning will yield to more scattered activity, and maybe some rumbles of thunder, in the afternoon and evening before the system clears out of northern Illinois.
Thick cloud cover and these rain showers will keep temperatures in the upper 60s on Monday. Some lingering clouds into Tuesday will keep temperatures steady before returning to the 70s later in the week.
A classic fall-like airmass appears to settle in for the rest of next week, with below-average highs in the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds likely. Rain chances appear slim-to-none after the early week rain.