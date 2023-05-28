Sunshine continues, temperatures keep climbing through the week

The unofficial start of summer will certainly look and feel a lot like summer, as temperatures climb into the 80s today and don't look back throughout the week ahead.
After a chilly start to the day, temperatures warm rather quickly this morning, with highs reaching into the lower 80s across the area. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a bit of a breeze and low humidity making for near-perfect conditions for any outside plans you have today.
Tonight, with continued partly cloudy skies, temperatures drop into the lower 50s, similar to what we saw last night into this morning.
For the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, conditions remain mostly sunny throughout the day, allowing temperatures to warm a few degrees from today's high, reaching into the middle 80s. If you're heading out to any of the parades or other celebrations across the Stateline tomorrow morning and afternoon, make sure to bring sunscreen with you, as we will have a rather high UV index with all that sunshine.
Air quality also becomes a concern today and tomorrow, mainly due to ozone, but also other particulates, such as smoke. With dry conditions and low humidity, fires can easily spread this week, so make sure to be careful if you are lighting any kind of flame outside over the next several days.
Our warming trend continues on Tuesday, when highs approach the 90° mark for the first time this year. Temperatures appear likely to reach into the low 90s later this week.
The only rain chances that are even remotely possible would be in the evening hours on Thursday and Friday, but those chances are already very low due to the effect of high pressure, which has locked itself over the Great Lakes for the last week and will likely remain locked over the next seven days at least.