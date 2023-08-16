 Skip to main content
Sunshine continues after some morning rain

The rain overall won't bother your day too much. Check out the video to see how quickly the storms move out

Overall, the next 10 days feature a bright sunny sky and quiet weather. There is one exception with a brief round of rain overnight and early Thursday.

The scattered showers and storms sweep through between roughly 4 am and 7 am. Any storms look to be brief, so we likely won't see too much for rainfall in total. After the storms and showers move out, the weather turns back to sunny for the remainder of the day.

Temperatures don't budge much Thursday and Friday. Both days get into the upper 70s, with a spot or two hovering at 80 degrees.

Thick wildfire smoke from Canada moves through the Midwest at the end of the week. Some parts of the Midwest may see unhealthy air quality from Thursday through Monday. Our area could see a thick haze starting Friday. We'll monitor the air quality and provide updates as the smoke approaches.

This pattern flips this weekend. The "heat dome" plaguing the southwest and southern US shifts east, bringing a taste of hot weather back to our area. We start the transition Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 80s and higher humidity. 

The peak of the heat wave hits Sunday. We jump to the low 90s with muggy air. The high humidity creates heat index values in the triple digits. Be sure to stay well hydrated Sunday and find ways to stay cool!

Temperatures linger around 90 degrees Monday, then we slowly cool off, so the hot and humid weather may relax quickly next week.

Have a weather tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

