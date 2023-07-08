Sunshine and seasonable weather continues into Sunday

Sun-filled skies Saturday will continue into Sunday, helping temperatures start on a warming trend in the near future.
Tonight, as clouds continue to clear, temperatures will drop into the mid-and-upper 50s as winds calm slightly, leaving us with a cool start to our Sunday.
The day will see much more sunshine than clouds, with winds beginning to come more from the southwest throughout the day. These winds and abundant sunshine will bring seasonable warmth back to the Stateline, with highs reaching into the 80s.
Those winds, however, also help bring in even more heat and humidity into the week ahead, with upper 80s likely into Monday and Tuesday.
With this shift in the weather pattern, it appears that we will enter a more active stretch into the week ahead, with chances for showers and storms increasing, especially towards the middle of the week.