Sunny Sunday leads to warm and active week ahead

Plentiful sunshine greets us for our Sunday, as a pattern change brings heat and humidity, as well as more activity, in the week ahead.
Temperatures will be climbing this morning as a result of mostly sunny skies throughout our Sunday, ending up in the low-to-mid 80s this afternoon. A little bit of a breeze may kick up this afternoon, making things feel even more comfortable under the sun.
As wind from the southwest begins to bring warmer and more humid air into the area, we begin to see a pattern more favorable for showers and thunderstorms into this week.
Monday stays mostly sunny once again, but temperatures will warm into the upper 80s, with some spots possibly making a run at 90°. Towards the overnight hours into early Tuesday morning, some showers are possible, but far from certain.
Tuesday and Wednesday appear to be the most likely days for thunderstorms, some of which could be on the stronger side. As we enter this kind of pattern, it would be wise to check the forecast as details become clearer throughout the next few days.
After a cold front moves through Wednesday, temperatures cool off a bit from the upper 80s to the lower 80s, but chances for showers and storms, albeit small, remain into the latter half of the week.