Sunny and hot holiday weekend in store

If you are a fan of the summer weather, there is plenty of good news for you as the Labor Day weekend features yet another heat wave for the beginning of September.
Temperatures are climbing quickly today under abundant sunshine. We will get into the upper 80s this afternoon, though some spots may peak in the 90s.
We will have gusty winds out of the southwest throughout the weekend, helping bring in the heat dome and resulting hot weather. Winds will gust up to 25 mph this afternoon and potentially up to 30 mph tomorrow.
Sunday sees slightly hotter conditions with temperatures jumping into the middle 90s. Importantly, similar to Saturday, humidity will still be rather low so heat indices will not stray too far away from the actual air temperatures.
This combination of heat, low humidity, and gusty winds, however, does create a higher fire danger, especially considering the dry stretch of weather that we have been enjoying for the last few weeks. If you are starting any fires outside, make sure to keep an eye on them and ensure they are not getting out of control.
That does change on Monday, however, as temperatures stay in the mid-90s but muggier air from the south moves into the Stateline. It will likely feel closer to 100° for most, so make sure to take it easy with any outside plans you have.
Tuesday sees slightly cooler weather as a cold front approaches from the north. Depending on the timing of the front, that could be our next chance for showers and storms into Wednesday, but it will definitely bring us some more seasonable weather for the rest of next week.